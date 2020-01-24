MILWAUKEE, WI – NOVEMBER 30: Giannis Antetokounmpo # 34 of the Milwaukee Dollar darkens the ball during a game against Charlotte Hornets on November 30, 2019 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTICE TO THE USER: The user expressly acknowledges and agrees that by downloading and / or using this photo they agree to the terms of the Getty Images license agreement. Mandatory copyright notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (photo by Gary Dineen / NBAE via Getty Images).

NBA has released an updated MVP leaderboard that includes 11 players. Acting MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo tops the list with the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

The top 5 also include Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic and Jimmy Butler.

James Harden is sixth, followed by Anthony Davis, Rudy Gobert, Nikola Jokic and Chris Paul / Damian Lillard, who share tenth place.

1) Giannis Antetokounmpo

2) LeBron James

3) Kawhi Leonard

4) Luka Doncic

5) Jimmy Butler

6) James Harden

7) Anthony Davis

8) Rudy Gobert

9) Nikola Jokic

10) Chris Paul / Damian Lillard

