Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their seventh consecutive win on Monday evening and wrote franchise history.
Antetokounmpo, who had a triple double with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists against the Chicago Bulls (111-98), was the seventh Bucks player to reach 10,000 career points.
He also joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only player in franchise history with 10,000 points and 4,000 rebounds.
Antetokounmpos triple-double was his fourth of the season and the 18th of his career. It was his first against Chicago.
Milwaukee is at the top of the NBA with a league best time of 38-6.
– Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) January 21, 2020
Only 6 players had 10,000 career points and an MVP award at the age of 25:
– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
– Bob McAdoo
– Michael Jordan
– Lebron James
– Kevin Durant
– Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/vtqLku9Dkh
– NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) January 21, 2020