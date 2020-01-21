Photo: Bleacher Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to their seventh consecutive win on Monday evening and wrote franchise history.

Antetokounmpo, who had a triple double with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists against the Chicago Bulls (111-98), was the seventh Bucks player to reach 10,000 career points.

He also joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only player in franchise history with 10,000 points and 4,000 rebounds.

Antetokounmpos triple-double was his fourth of the season and the 18th of his career. It was his first against Chicago.

Milwaukee is at the top of the NBA with a league best time of 38-6.

Only 6 players had 10,000 career points and an MVP award at the age of 25:

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

– Bob McAdoo

– Michael Jordan

– Lebron James

– Kevin Durant

– Giannis Antetokounmpo pic.twitter.com/vtqLku9Dkh

