Already the queen of the LA underground scene and officially the coolest person in the room, Gianna Gianna now bless New Music Friday with its wonderfully distorted version of Arthaus-Pop. “Unlocked”, her debut single for “Manimal Vinyl”, is a long way to capture the avant-garde artist’s electrifying, crazy live show. There are crashing beats, eerie sounds, distorted vocals and a heady contempt for conventions. Why is? Gianna Gianna may find it easier to explain in her own words.

“The texts are a metaphor for every female identity in every respect,” she begins. “In reality there are these precious godlike beings. You are “worshiped” and persecuted by a partner. When the relationship takes its course, they are thrown away and buried on Instagram with photos of their ex’s new deity. This song speaks as the deity who takes revenge. “Listen to the author’s new anthem below. It was produced together with her brother (and colleague) BLOK Member) Damien bubble,

