GHC200 monthly allowance for each child during the ruling vote

One of the political parties hoping to gain power by 2020 is the LPG (Liberal Party of Ghana), led by Kofi Akpalo.

According to party chairman John Amekeh, previous governments have failed to put the needs of Ghanaian children ahead of them, which is why they promise GHC200 and GHC300 for twins between the ages of 1 and 18. years if they are elected to power.

He said, “

“The Party intends to pay a monthly allowance of 200 ¢ GH to each Ghanaian

child from 1 to 18 years old, while twins will receive GH ¢ 300.00. There is

not been clear social intervention policies for

promote the well-being of Ghanaian children, “he said.

“As a nation, understanding the needs of children and being able to direct their energies and talents toward meaningful enterprises is essential for improving national productivity and economic growth,” he said.

“It is expected that the monthly allowances for the Ghanaian child will enter every home where a child lives and once the money is paid, the child becomes a very important part of society, not only for the parents and guardians, but for the state as well, “he concluded.