Ghanaian youth without credit or light are always quick to insult on social networks

UK-based Ghanaian gospel artist Sonnie Badu recently said that Ghana will never have peace until Kotoka International Airport is turned into Kwame Nkrumah International Airport.

It did not go well for many, because people really weighed on him. Well, Sonnie Badu also retaliated against those who disagreed with him about the change to Kotoka International Airport. According to Sonnie Badu, young Ghanaians with little credit on their phones and without lights are always quick to insult on social networks.

In a live Facebook conversation, Sonnie Badu said:

“What are we doing as young people in Ghana ?. I work hard to put Ghana on the map, to put Africa on the map, you get a young man who has a little credit on his phone and he quickly insults by SMS. Still, they probably don’t have a light at home, instead of them asking how you get up there, how do we get there ?, they are quick to do it and insult. “

He continued,

“At the moment, I travel a lot, Ghanaians who take the plunge do not want to be called Ghanaians. Ghanaians who have broken through will tell you that if you want to prosper, don’t make Ghanaians your friends. The churches that have broken through and the pastor is Ghanaian, 85% of the members are not Ghanaian. Because Ghanaians will go to church and they’ll tear it down, things they haven’t seen, they’ll tell you they saw, things they haven’t heard, they’ll tell you that they heard. ”