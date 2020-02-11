Ghanaian soccer player receives red card for saying “Jesus loves you”

According to a Celebritiesbuzz report, a Ghanaian player named Samuel Asamoah was sent off during a game for revealing his undershirt that said “Jesus Love You”.

Samuel Asamoah plays his football in Belgium and is a key player for his team St. Truiden in the Belgian Jupiler Pro Liga.

The midfielder scored a hat trick

Fight against KAS Eupen, which ended with 5: 2.

Little did he know that he would not

until the last minute of the game when he was punished for alleged lack of discipline.

According to the report, Samuel Asamoah was shown the yellow card already during the game and after scoring his third goal, he cheered by lifting his jersey to show his undershirt labeled “Jesus Love You”.

For some reason, the message on his jersey aroused the referee’s anger and immediately responded with a red card.

Source: Ghgossip.com