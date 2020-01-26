Veteran Ghanaian singer and performer Paulina

Oduro shared his thoughts on meetings and relationships, in particular on the

subject of cheating and infidelity.

Paulina Oduro called men inherent

liars and that’s why she wasn’t excited to go out with a man when she was in

his youthful days.

According to the legendary musician of Highlife, because

lies that Ghanaian men have always spread, she has used men from other countries

like Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Paulina Oduro made this revelation in a

interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso, host of “The Delay Show”.

“One thing I noticed

on Ghanaian men; they must learn not to lie. They must be straight

forward,” she pointed out.

She added that apart from Ghanaian men

many also control.

“Ghanaian men control a lot. My father is also a Ghanaian. I just have preferences as to how I would like to be treated. “ she stressed.

