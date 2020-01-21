Clever Ghanaian property developer and billionaire Nana

Kwame Bediako also known by his nickname of Cheddar acquired 7 million dollars

mansion in the United States of America.

The house, which costs the equivalent of 39 million GHC, is its latest addition to its many assets in Ghana and some parts of the world.

Nana Kwame Bediako who is the general manager of Wonda

World Estate has made so much wealth with its real estate development business

and is known for its rich lifestyle.

In a video that captures Bediako’s newly purchased luxury home, he was seen taking the Fuse Africa host on tour and he says the home is located in Bel Air, California.

Cheddar is known for its style, excellence and class in infrastructure and design, and its new home proves it.

According to the young billionaire, his luxurious house designs

was an inspiration from a Versace mansion in Italy.

“I thought I

create something that is more royal and classic. It’s a habit mixed with

character,” he said.

“… and transform that into class and style. It’s something i do

well.”

From the entrance to the living room through the kitchen, the

the manor is elegant and luxurious.

Cheddar has many tall buildings

in Accra and currently building what is not yet the largest area of

Africa.

Watch the video below;

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcKz5HswhC4 [/ integrated]