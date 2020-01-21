Clever Ghanaian property developer and billionaire Nana
Kwame Bediako also known by his nickname of Cheddar acquired 7 million dollars
mansion in the United States of America.
The house, which costs the equivalent of 39 million GHC, is its latest addition to its many assets in Ghana and some parts of the world.
Nana Kwame Bediako who is the general manager of Wonda
World Estate has made so much wealth with its real estate development business
and is known for its rich lifestyle.
In a video that captures Bediako’s newly purchased luxury home, he was seen taking the Fuse Africa host on tour and he says the home is located in Bel Air, California.
Cheddar is known for its style, excellence and class in infrastructure and design, and its new home proves it.
According to the young billionaire, his luxurious house designs
was an inspiration from a Versace mansion in Italy.
“I thought I
create something that is more royal and classic. It’s a habit mixed with
character,” he said.
“… and transform that into class and style. It’s something i do
well.”
From the entrance to the living room through the kitchen, the
the manor is elegant and luxurious.
Cheddar has many tall buildings
in Accra and currently building what is not yet the largest area of
Africa.
Watch the video below;
[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcKz5HswhC4 [/ integrated]