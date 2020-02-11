GFA Bans referee for four games

Ghanaian referee Hamid Sessay was slapped by the Ghana Football Association’s referee committee with a four-game ban.

A statement on Tuesday’s GFA website said, “The GFA Referee Committee made this decision after receiving two complaints from Great Olympics about the referee’s performance.”

The first complaint related to a penalty after Gladson Awako was “brought down” in the penalty area in the 62nd minute.

The second complaint relates to a foul on the same player in the 70th minute that the Olympic Games again fined.

After a critical review, the committee determined that the referee was right to give no penalty in the 62nd minute because the incident was outside the box and there was no contact between the defender and the attacking player.

However, the second incident was found to deserve a penalty because the defender brought the Olympic Games forward in the penalty area in the referee’s full view. The referee therefore made a clear and obvious mistake when he ignored him.

The committee also noted that referee Hamid Sessay was generally not at his best in this particular game.

It was therefore recommended to ban referee Sessay for four games because of the obvious mistake. The duration of the ban takes into account the fact that this is the first violation on his part this season.

Source: www.ghgossip.com