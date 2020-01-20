When Philadelphia Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher swapped striker Tyler Pitlick, he brought in a tough, tough striker from the bottom six who could also make a point contribution from time to time. Robust solidity is something that has been in the DNA of the Flyers for most of their existence. After all, they didn’t call the Broad Street Bullies.

Tyler Pitlick, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The Pitlick acquisition was a great addition to depth, and he found ways throughout the 2019-20 season to help organize the Flyers. Here is some information for those who may not know the history of Pitlick’s NHL career.

College and junior history

Pitlick came from an extended family that loved and was recognized for hockey. His uncle Lance Pitlick was drafted by the Minnesota North Stars in 1986, but never played for the organization. Instead, he played more than 300 professional games between the Ottawa Senators and the Florida Panthers. Tyler’s cousin Rem Pitlick was also recruited into the NHL. He was selected in the 2016 draft by the Nashville Predators. Rem is currently adapting to the American Predator Hockey League affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals.

Tyler’s journey to the league was one that involved playing in two different leagues. He started out in the state of Minnesota during the 2009-2010 hockey season. He has played 38 games with the program, scoring 11 goals and 8 assists. Meanwhile, he caught the eye of NHL scouts in the league and was closely watched as a potential draft pick during the 2010 draft.

This impressive campaign for the Minnesota State Mavericks led Pitlick to be selected by the Edmonton Oilers. All the hard work and dedication he has gone through over the years has paid off, but it was only the beginning of the routine for the young man.

After just one season with the Mavericks, Pitlick went to the Western Hockey League (WHL), where he competed for the Medicine Hat Tigers. Like Minnesota, he only played for the Tigers for one season. He has 27 goals and 35 assists for 62 points in 56 games. The Oilers believed that after the 2010-2011 Western League campaign it was time for the next steps in hockey growth to take place within the organization. Edmonton signed Pitlick and was sent to its affiliate at the time, the Oklahoma City Barons.

Previous professional experience

In his third season with the Barons, Pitlick was recalled and made his NHL debut with the Oilers in the 2013-14 season. He played in a total of 10 games and had the chance to score his first league goal against the Phoenix Coyotes. Most of his career with the Oilers has been spent up and down between the NHL and the AHL.

Pitlick during his days with the Barons of Oklahoma City (Steven Christy / OKC Barons)

Once the 2016-2017 season ended in Edmonton, Pitlick found himself as a free agent and took this opportunity to try to have an impact on another team. He was immediately removed from the free agency’s board of directors, remaining in the Western Conference and signing a contract with the Dallas Stars. Pitlick left Edmonton after producing the following numbers:

2013-14: 1 goal in 10 games

2014-15: 2 goals in 17 games

2016-17: 8 goals and 3 assists in 31 games

Pitlick cemented himself as a regular from the start of his first season in Dallas. He had a career high of 14 goals and 13 assists for a total of 27 points in 80 games. It was also the most games he had ever played. He provided a strong secondary scorer role that rounded out the rest of the Stars, including Tyler Seguin (who has scored 40 goals this season), Jamie Benn (36 goals and 43 assists for 79 points) and newcomer Alex Radulov (27 goals and 45 assists for 72 points in 82 games).

Tyler Pitlick, Dallas Stars (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Unfortunately for Pitlick and the team, they didn’t clinch a playoff spot that year, but it was a promising sign of the type of impact Pitlick could have for a team.

Its potential in Philly

The 2017-18 season with the Stars remains Pitlick’s best statistical season to date (yet). The 2018-19 season saw a drop from the 27-year-old, totaling just 8 goals and 4 assists in 47 games. He was away for half the season, so it’s hard to say he couldn’t have reached the same or more goals if he had played more games.

Stars general manager Jim Nill still decided it was in the best interest to move the winger, trading him against the Flyers in this last off-season in exchange for Ryan Hartman (a player who will sign later with the Minnesota Wild as a free agent the same summer).

Tyler Pitlick, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

I still think Pitlick can reach its potential. The late 20’s is when a player can start reaching the peak of their career. Yes, Pitlick was surrounded by a very talented team in the 2017-2018 Stars, and I’m not saying it was not a boost to his production in any way, but I still think he can step up in the goals and points department on its own. He won’t put the puck the same way as guys like Claude Giroux or Travis Konecny ​​(Pitlick currently has four goals and seven assists in 42 games), but I still think he can reach totals similar to what ‘he did in this Stars team a few years ago.

It also brings other aspects to the table and helps make the Flyers a more difficult team to face. Goalscorers obviously draw as much attention, but that shouldn’t go unnoticed about what guys like Pitlick can do by being a tough, tough guy, helping to drain the energy of opposing players. He brings a lot to the Flyers, and even without the statistics to show it, he contributes and helps make the team difficult to beat.