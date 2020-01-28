getter is back with its heaviest track in a hot minute – “Represent” be there soon.

The DJ / producer has just released a knotty teaser for the next release, which vibrates the flow inspired by hip hop, grainy synths and an unexpected drop of riddim that will certainly appeal to bass heads everywhere. Getter seems to be back to his old trends, but his musical exploration has shaped his sound indescribably. In other words, it sounds better than ever.

The Visceral saga has experienced extreme ups and downs – with one of the best albums of 2018, a backlash and a tour were canceled. After being torn down by the fans’ worst apologies, it’s great to hear Getter come back to it without fear.

We absolutely cannot wait to hear “Represent” in full. Come back to listen when it falls.

Getter – Represent (Coming soon)

REPRESENTATIVE – COMING pic.twitter.com/LBGwoEq08N

– 𝕲𝖊𝖙𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@GetterOfficial) January 28, 2020

Photo via Rukes.com