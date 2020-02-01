Get voters to mark Brexit with raucous parties and anger at pro-EU politicians

Thousands of Brexit supporters descended on Parliament Square to mark Britain’s official departure from the European Union on Friday evening, although it had felt for weeks that the moment would pass without notice.

After years of bitter debate and quarrel, the withdrawal agreement was adopted with little fanfare last week and, to a certain degree of self-control, Boris Johnson and his government settled for a muffled celebration of the UK exit. In a speech shortly before the agreed hour, the prime minister acknowledged that many would have “a feeling of fear and loss.”

There would be no fireworks, no water pipes and no self-satisfied breast. Brexit Day would be an opportunity for reconciliation in a country that is still divided; in Scotland, candlelight vigils were held in various cities, and an SNP Member urged Brussels to “let a light on” for the nation, who voted overwhelmingly to stay.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

But sympathy did not prevail on a drenched Parliament Square on Friday night, where parties looked more like the aftermath of a football game.

Across the square, middle-aged men dressed in Union Flag clothing, many with beer cans, could be heard spontaneously breaking into cordial cries of “Independence Day!” Or, simpler, “Brexit!”

Instead of the Big Ben, who was silent, a self-made ‘Little Ben’ – a combination of a bell and a bass drum – was constantly called.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/37

FATHER

2/37

Big Ben, shows hands at eleven o’clock at night

AFP via Getty

3/37

Pro Brexit supporters attend the Brexit Day Celebration Party, organized by Leave Means Leave

Getty

4/37

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage laughs on stage

AFP / Getty

5/37

People celebrate in Parliament Square

Reuters

6/37

A Brexit supporter celebrates during a demonstration on the parliament square

AP

7/37

Police form a line in Parliament Square to prevent a small group of anti-Brexit protesters from continuing to the main Brexit rally

FATHER

8/37

Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

FATHER

9/37

FATHER

10/37

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin speaks while people wave flags

Reuters

11/37

Getty

12/37

Brexit supporters wave Union flags while looking at the big screen

AFP via Getty

13/37

Brexit party leader, Nigel Farage arrives

Reuters

14/37

Collecting Brexit supporters

AP

15/37

Ann Widdecombe speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

FATHER

16/37

Brexit supporters wave Union flags while looking at the big screen

AFP via Getty

17/37

AFP via Getty

18/37

People wave British Union Jack flags while they celebrate

Reuters

19/37

Pro-Brexit protesters celebrate in Parliament Square on the Brexit day

Reuters

20/37

A pro-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag

FATHER

21/37

Getty

22/37

AFP via Getty

23/37

FATHER

24/37

Getty

25/37

AP

26/37

Getty

27/37

A man waving Union flags from a small car as he drives past Brexit supporters gathering

AFP via Getty

28/37

A pro-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag

FATHER

29/37

Getty

30/37

An EU flag is trampled in the mud

Getty

31/37

Getty

32/37

FATHER

33/37

FATHER

34/37

Getty

35/37

Getty

36/37

FATHER

37/37

AFP via Getty

1/37

FATHER

2/37

Big Ben, shows hands at eleven o’clock at night

AFP via Getty

3/37

Pro Brexit supporters attend the Brexit Day Celebration Party, organized by Leave Means Leave

Getty

4/37

Brexit party leader Nigel Farage laughs on stage

AFP / Getty

5/37

People celebrate in Parliament Square

Reuters

6/37

A Brexit supporter celebrates during a demonstration on the parliament square

AP

7/37

Police form a line in Parliament Square to prevent a small group of anti-Brexit protesters from continuing to the main Brexit rally

FATHER

8/37

Nigel Farage speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

FATHER

9/37

FATHER

10/37

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin speaks while people wave flags

Reuters

11/37

Getty

12/37

Brexit supporters wave Union flags while looking at the big screen

AFP via Getty

13/37

Brexit party leader, Nigel Farage arrives

Reuters

14/37

Collecting Brexit supporters

AP

15/37

Ann Widdecombe speaks to pro-Brexit supporters

FATHER

16/37

Brexit supporters wave Union flags while looking at the big screen

AFP via Getty

17/37

AFP via Getty

18/37

People wave British Union Jack flags while they celebrate

Reuters

19/37

Pro-Brexit protesters celebrate in Parliament Square on the Brexit day

Reuters

20/37

A pro-Brexit supporter jumps on an EU flag

FATHER

21/37

Getty

22/37

AFP via Getty

23/37

FATHER

24/37

Getty

25/37

AP

26/37

Getty

27/37

A man waving Union flags from a small car as he drives past Brexit supporters gathering

AFP via Getty

28/37

A pro-Brexit supporter pours beer onto an EU flag

FATHER

29/37

Getty

30/37

An EU flag is trampled in the mud

Getty

31/37

Getty

32/37

FATHER

33/37

FATHER

34/37

Getty

35/37

Getty

36/37

FATHER

37/37

AFP via Getty

More extreme pro-Brexit factions were particularly represented by a man with an anti-Semitic sign decrypting “fake” media companies “funded” by billionaire George Soros. Another held a placard with the text: “Shut up the traitors”.

At a booth near Little Ben, a group called the Sovereign Citizens Alliance called for a 2020 restoration law to reduce the “God-given rights” of the British, with demands such as banning EU flags on official buildings , an end to “the cultural Marxist agenda” and the right to carry firearms in the UK.

Assumptions or real figures from the Remain camp – such as Tony Blair, the BBC and John Major – were booed pantomime when they were mentioned, while an all-star cast of Brexiteer celebrities, including Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin , MP Peter Bone and writer Julia Hartley-Brewer, each welcomed a hero when they addressed the crowd.

But as the night progressed and the square became full, it became clear that this would be a largely benevolent celebration.

The latest news about Brexit, politics and beyond directly in your inbox

The most important feeling was a sense of relief, if not disbelief, that the Brexit finally happened. “I voted to leave in 1975, so I’ve been doing this for a long time,” Louise, a 73-year-old Brexit supporter, told The Independent. “It’s really very emotional – it’s bringing our country back.”

“I don’t think this will be the answer to everything, but at least we will make our own decision instead of telling us what to do by someone else.”

read more

Her husband Gordon, 77, who came to Great Britain from Ireland in 1988 and said that he had supported Brexit for decades, agreed. “There will be difficult times, but there would be difficult times if we were still in the EU and the point is that we make our own decisions and make our own mistakes,” he said.

Kevin O’Neil, a 68-year-old from Wallington, South London, said he came to Parliament Square to be part of history. “It’s such a historic evening, we’ve got our independence back or at least we’re on our way,” he told The Independent. What he wanted to see now, he added: “Ideally, Nigel [Farage] for PM, but that is not going to happen, I think. But again, people said this would not happen.”

There was at least one undercover remainer in the crowd. The man, who gave his name as Nick, told The Independent: “I wanted to get an idea of ​​what the opposition is because no one I know voted on leave.

“Walking through the crowd, I remember [Channel 4 newsreader] that Jon Snow got into trouble by saying:” My god, I haven’t seen so many white people yet. “I think it’s true today.”

Speakers on the stage hammered their message about ordinary people who were destroying the establishment, and some called for unity throughout the country – although that sentiment struck the more extreme slogans that were seen among the crowd.

When Nigel Farage finally received a thunderous applause, he summarized the mood in equally broad terms. “Remember this, what is happening now means the point of no return. We will never go back, “he told supporters. “In a sense, the rest becomes detail.”

EU leaders issue a Brexit warning when they regret the impending exit from UK

Brexit is ready – technically. But so much of Mr. Johnson’s work is still awaiting him, and it remains to be seen whether the final outcome is what these jubilant voters envisioned when they cast their vote.

The prime minister must now negotiate trade agreements with Brussels, Washington from Donald Trump and other capitals, and weigh all their demands against the standard of living that British people have become accustomed to over half a century of EU membership.

While the clock struck 11, the foreign secretary Dominic Raab insisted that “we are ambitious, confident and optimistic.” Although he said he believed Brexit could be “astonishing success”, his boss felt compelled to warn that “bumps would get in the way.”

.