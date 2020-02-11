Get to know the Sade’s Jade Catta-Preta through her latest photos

Jade Catta Preta is ready to serve piping hot takes today’s pop culture moments.

As e! readers know for sure, the legendary franchise The Soup returns to E! on Wednesday 12 February at 10 p.m. Because viewers will laugh at Catta-Preta every week, we thought it was time to get to know the 35-year-old comedian a little better.

How are we going to do that? By sharing the new E! the latest social media of the person, of course.

If you look like us, you are curious about the new face that joins the E! family. So, let the cyberstalking begin. (We’re kidding – sort of!)

Yet Catta-Preta is more than excited to kick off her Soup trip.

“It’s our time, it’s time for a woman’s voice,” the newest host of the soup told E! News. “It’s time for someone to curate all the things out there and it’s just time to bring it back. I think we need it.”

We are certainly counting down while waiting for the high return of The Soup.

The soup returns to E! Wednesday 12 February at 10 p.m.