Get the look: Sonam Kapoor’s Banarsi set can be yours

Sonam Kapoor is the protagonist of Bollywood and is a recognized name in the industry. She is known for her bold appearance and never ceases to impress with her bold style. With the passage of time, her unique sense of style and dress options have led her to become an icon of global style. There is rarely a time when all fans are not in style and always leave their heads spinning every time they leave. Whether you go out with an elegant airport look or decorate the red carpet with a glamorous look, this girl will leave you speechless.

The actress of Veere Di Wedding is an avid user of social networks and often visits Instagram to share glimpses of her life with her fans and followers, as well as her fashion look. Recently she went to her Instagram account and shared a series of photos of herself in a fusion look and we show her how you can also get the look.

For her latest look, Sonam Kapoor was dressed in a banarsi set by Raw Mango. The color combination of the star presents a very mehndi atmosphere and you can choose to change the colors in silk of different colors. The actress wore a yellow kurt with a shalwar printed with a teal coat over the set. The Neerja actress completed her look with a pair of traditional Khussas and was complemented with pearl threads and a choker.

Instead of opting for simple khussas like Sonam Kapoor, you can improve your look with a pair of embedded khussas that make your outfit more appropriate for a mehndi or a dholki. If you want to create more than one statement that Sonam Kapoor when it comes to your jewelry, then opt for a more striking piece like a kundun choker or flashy earrings.

.