Get ready for Save My Skin, another medical transformation show

From the network that Dr. Pimple Popper and My Feet Are Killing Me brought Save My Skin, the latest series of medical transformations. Save My Skin goes over the pond to the private practice of Dr. Emma Craythorne.

Dr. Emma is one of England’s best dermatologists, according to TLC, and the new series will follow her as she diagnoses and treats patients with some of the most extreme skin conditions. View Dr. Emma in action in the trailer below. Warning, even with some pixilation, the trailer has a few moments that are not for those who are easily prudish.

“At TLC, the public loves our unparalleled stories about transformation, where we show some of the best doctors in their field who improve life, inside and out,” Howard Lee, president and GM of TLC, said in a statement.

“Dr. Emma brings incredible humility, heart and humor to each of her cases and most importantly, gives patients their confidence back. I am so excited that she joins our growing number of fantastic doctors at TLC,” Lee continued.

In the new series, which has a taste on Thursday, February 20, Dr. Emma and her team at the Harley Street Clinic in London all sorts of disorders, from eczema and malforming keloids to huge lipomas and rhinophyma. “However, with Dr. Emma’s determination, charm and boundless empathy, viewers follow every episode while using her state-of-the-art office and advanced dermatological treatments to transform not only her patients’ appearance but also their lives,” reads the TLC series description. .

Save My Skin premieres on Thursday, February 20 at 11 p.m. and will go to its normal time slot on Thursday, March 5 at 9 p.m. on TLC.