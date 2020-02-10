Get ready for a CSI revival

Andrew MacPherson / CBS Photo archive via Getty Images

Dust your DNA swabs and black lights, CSI makes a comeback. According to several reports, CBS CSI: Crime Scene Investigation wants to breathe new life into a limited series just in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the premiere.

CBS declined to comment on the revival mini series reports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, series maker Anthony Zuiker is behind the revival with executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer. Jason Racey writes the script, but no stars are officially registered because the project is in the deal making phase.

CSI ran on CBS between 2000-2015 for 15 seasons and produced a number of spin-offs – CSI: New York, CSI: Miami and CSI: Cyber ​​- and was sometimes ranked as the most-watched show in the world. It closed in September 2015 with a two-hour special with original series stars William Petersen and Marg Helgenberger.

The ensemble cast over the years included Ted Danson, Gary Dourdan, George Eads, Paul Guilfoyle, Jorja Fox, Laurence Fishburne, Liz Vassey, Elisabeth Harnois and Elisabeth Shue.

Helgenberger is currently in the CBS family with All Rise.

In its heyday, CSI had more than 30 million viewers. By the time the show ended – and the competition increased – in 2015, the final had only 12 million viewers.

TV generations remain a safe bet for networks as they try to reach viewers in an ever-expanding programming landscape. Recent revival events or limited series include Veronica Mars, 24: Live Another Day, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, The X-Files, Prison Break and Twin Peaks. CBS has previously revived Murphy Brown, but the new version of the Candice Mountains sitcom only lasted one season.

Recent successful ongoing revivals are ABC’s Roseanne, who became The Conners, and Will & Grace, who has been revitalized after three seasons.