Get on a Eufy C1 Smart Scale for $ 17

Best technical deals Best technical deals The best technical deals from the internet, which are updated daily.

Eufy C1 Smart Scale | $ 17 | Amazon | Promotional code whitelove1

No one ever said getting in shape was easy, but it can be affordable, as evidenced by this smart Eufy C1 deal. Now for $ 17, by applying a coupon of $ 5 and plugging in the promotion code whitelove1 at the checkout you can follow your weight in a healthy way – comfortably from a smartphone with Bluetooth connection.

A tailor-made companion app breaks down granular measurements, including total weight, body fat percentage, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass and more. Although not as accurate as Eufy’s P1 smart scale due to its less precise sensors, it is equally comprehensive in its results. Moreover, one account supports a maximum of 16 users, so that even the largest households can keep up with their fitness growth.

And if you’ve already invested in a separate tracking app such as Apple Health, Google Fit or Fitbit, you’ll be happy to know that the Eufy C1 smart scale is compatible with all three.

<noscript><iframe src="https://kinjadeals.theinventory.com/ajax/inset/iframe?id=twitter-997177489985277952&autosize=1" autoresize="true" id="twitter-997177489985277952" data-recommended="false" width="500" height="159" class="core-inset" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="" webkitallowfullscreen="webkitAllowFullScreen" mozallowfullscreen="mozallowfullscreen"></noscript>

.