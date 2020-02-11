Get an exclusive first look at Tyler Cameron’s acting debut

ABC

Tyler Cameron is scripted. The number two Hannah BrownThe season of The Bachelorette will be a guest star in the Valentine’s episode of ABC’s Single Parents and E! News has your exclusive first look.

Tyler plays Danny, a handsome delivery person (duh) who Angie (Leighton Master) looks forward to seeing every week when he delivers her circulars. The episode “Chez Second Grade” contains Will (Taran Killam) and reunite Angie to run the student-parent dinner at Hilltop. There the children serve the meals (which are questionable) to the paying customers. Another storyline contains Big Red (guest star Rebecca Creskoff) back in the city and Douglas (Brad Garrett) concerned about how Poppy (Kimrie Lewis) will respond.

In the exclusive sneak peek photos it seems that Danny turns up during the Hilltop dinner. Yes, complete with roses.

The bachelorette was Tyler’s TV debut. The Florida resident is a model who earned his MBA in 2018. After The Bachelorette, and rumors that he would hand out the roses in Season 24 of the Bachelor, Tyler was linked to the model Gigi Hadid and again linked to the Bachelorette star Hannah.

In January 2020, Quibi announced that Tyler would host Barkietecture with Delia Kenza. What is Barkitecture you ask? Why it is a new series that “captures the lifestyle of dog-loving, dog-obsessed people who give their beloved fur babies with the most ridiculously extravagant dog houses you can imagine”.

“Excited to share that I host #Barkitecture with the amazing #DeliaKenza, coming soon to @quibi! We’ve built some of the craziest dog houses you’ve ever seen. Special thanks to Harley for overseeing construction,” tweeted Tyler along with photos of his puppy.

Quibi, a new streaming platform with content designed for mobile viewing on the move, will be launched in April. Single parents broadcast on Wednesday, 9.30 p.m. on ABC.

