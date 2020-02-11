Gervonta Davis pleads not guilty of domestic violence Sport

According to legal data obtained by The Blast, Gervonta Davis has made a non-guilty plea in an alleged domestic violence case involving the mother of his child.

Allegedly Davis was arrested for domestic violence after allegedly choking his former girlfriend on February 1 during a celebrity basketball game in Florida. Authorities have not released the name of the alleged victim.

According to TMZ, the current lightweight boxing champion of WBA surrendered to the Coral Gables police on Tuesday (February 4) for the incident that took place last Saturday.

Authorities say the 25-year-old is confronted with one count of “simple domestic violence on batteries”.

“As a result of an ongoing investigation after being informed through social media and the victim, it was observed on February 1, 2020 (Davis) that he was abusing his former girlfriend who had (together) a child,” Coral police told Gables at the outlet. “(Davis) surrendered to the investigators of the Coral Gables Police who were assigned to the case.”

A video of the violent encounter went viral when Davis was caught on camera, grabbed the woman and took her out of the arena.

The boxer later acknowledged that he was “aggressive” with his ex-girlfriend, but denied ever having hit her.

“I never hit her once … yes I was aggressive and told her come on,” he wrote on his Instagram story. “That is my child’s mother. I would never hurt her. “

The Baltimore resident has previously had to deal with attack charges. In 2018 he was reportedly involved in a street fight, which caused him a disorderly behavioral burden. In 2017, he reportedly hit a childhood friend in the head and fought a man in a shopping mall in Virginia, resulting in another disorderly behavioral burden. All charges were eventually withdrawn.

Davis will appear in court on March 3.

