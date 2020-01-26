Germany urged the fight against anti-Semitism in order to avoid a Jewish exodus

BERLIN – Germany’s foreign minister calls for increased efforts against anti-Semitism to avert the possibility that many Jews decide to leave the country.

In an article on Sunday for the weekly Der Spiegel, Heiko Maas said that German politicians need to do more, “but they can’t do one thing: replace solidarity in everyday life.”

Maas’ comments came a day before the 75th anniversary of the Soviet liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp and at a time of growing concern in Germany and other European countries about anti-Semitism.

In October, a man tried to crowd into a synagogue in Halle on the holiest day of Judaism, later killing two passers-by before he was arrested. The suspect put up an anti-Jewish screed before the attack.

Maas said that anti-Semitism has now become part of everyday life for Jews in Germany, and “I am not surprised that almost every second Jew in Germany has thought about leaving the country.”

“We urgently need to take countermeasures so that such thoughts do not become bitter reality and that there is no massive exodus of Jews from Germany,” he wrote. “The fact that people of Jewish faith no longer feel at home here is a real nightmare – and a shame, 75 years after the liberation from Auschwitz.”

Maas said too few EU countries had national commissioners against anti-Semitism. He said that if Germany holds the EU presidency later this year, it will intensify the fight against online hatred and disinformation.

He said the security of Jewish institutions and communities must be improved across Europe. For this purpose, Germany will provide the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe with 500,000 euros this year.

Germany’s most important Jewish leader told the daily Tagesspiegel that he had seen a “change in the social climate” in the past ten years, which among other things indicated the rise of the far-right party “Alternative for Germany”.

When asked whether Jews in Germany “are sitting on packed suitcases,” said Josef Schuster, who heads the Central Council of Jews, that he would not put it that drastically.

“The suitcases are unpacked, but people check where the empty suitcase is,” he was quoted as saying.

Schuster added: “Is there a European country where things are going better? Jewish institutions have also been the target of attacks in the United States. And you are not safe from terrorist attacks even in Israel. “

