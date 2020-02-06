Germany sees a sharp fall in factory orders in December

BERLIN – Factory orders in Germany fell by a substantial 2.1% in December compared to the previous month due to a sharp fall in demand from other eurozone countries.

The Ministry of Economy said on Thursday that orders, an important indicator for Europe’s largest economy, fell 0.5% in the fourth quarter compared to the previous three-month period. The fall in December followed a fall of 0.8% in November and a slight gain of 0.2% in October.

Orders from other euro area countries fell by 13.9%. However, demand from Germany increased by 1.4% and orders from other countries increased by 2.1%.

The ministry said that with the exception of bulk orders, the overall decline would have been a more modest 1.3%.

The German economy has grown for 10 consecutive years, but growth of 0.6% last year was the weakest since 2013. The figures for the fourth quarter have not yet been released, but officials estimate last month that the economy grew slightly compared to the previous quarter.

