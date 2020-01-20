Germany plays down flap over Tunisia and invites you to the summit in Libya

BERLIN – The German government downplayed Tunisia’s Monday rejection of a last minute invitation to a weekend conference on Libya that had disheveled the feathers in the North African nation.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has hosted world powers and other countries that have supported one side or the other of the long Libyan civil war to bring those who have influence in Libya on the same side. Libya’s two main rival leaders were also invited to Berlin, where they had talks with Merkel and her foreign minister prior to the conference on Sunday.

Tunisia was initially not invited to the talks about the situation in its neighboring country and complained. The Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday that it had declined a late invitation it received on Friday, adding that Tunisia had not been part of the preparatory talks in recent months.

“When preparing a conference, it can happen at any time that another invitation is extended and the (invited) country is unable to accept the invitation,” said Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert Montag.

He said Germany had spoken to US officials and changed the invitations to include Tunisia.

“But the most important thing is that – at least if we have our way – it doesn’t mean a deterioration in German-Tunisian relations. It’s a good relationship, ”he said.

The Berlin Summit agreed to respect a severely violated arms embargo in Libya, to end military support for the warring parties and to urge them to a full ceasefire.

