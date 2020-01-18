Germany needs China's Huawei to build a 5G network

BERLIN – The German interior minister suggests that his country, at least for the time being, cannot build a 5G mobile network without the Chinese technology giant Huawei to intervene in a problem that has created tensions between the United States and its allies.

Washington has pressured its allies to ban Huawei, the world’s largest provider of telecommunications equipment, from new 5G networks. The company is claimed to pose a threat to espionage.

However, Germany has decided not to ban Huawei from competing for contracts to build the country’s 5G networks, but to agree that companies must adhere to strict standards that may exclude the Chinese company.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Germany’s highest security official, said on Saturday that he was “against taking a product off the market just because there is a chance that something will happen.”

Seehofer said Germany must be protected from espionage and sabotage, but estimated that the closure of Chinese providers could delay the establishment of the new network by five to ten years, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.

“I don’t see that we can build a 5G network in Germany at short notice without Huawei being involved,” Seehofer told the newspaper.

