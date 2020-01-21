Germany launches raids on suspected Mitsubishi diesel scam

Mitsubishi Scanner is the latest conclusion from the dieselgate scandal of 2015 when Volkswagen admitted installing software on millions of vehicles to deceive pollution tests

German prosecutors said on Tuesday they are looking for business sites across the country as part of an investigation into alleged fraudulent diesel emissions involving Mitsubishi cars.

Frankfurt prosecutors have said they have launched an investigation into fraud against officials at an “international car group”, two international car suppliers and car dealers.

Mitsubishi in Germany confirmed that its offices were raided.

But “as an importer, we have no additional information,” a spokesman said, referring further questions to its headquarters in Japan.

Mitsubishi Motors is in a three-dimensional alliance with Renault and Nissan. The group is one of the largest car manufacturers in the world.

Prosecutors said the tracker focused on Mitsubishi diesel vehicles with 1.6- and 2.2-liter engines that were awarded Germany’s highest Euro 5 and Euro 6 ratings in accordance with emission standards.

“There is a suspicion that the engines are fitted with a so-called shutdown device” that makes them appear less polluting in laboratory tests than they actually are on the road, the prosecutors’ statement said.

Police officers occupied ten commercial locations throughout Germany, including the states of Hesse, Bavaria and Lower Saxony, they added.

A spokesman for the German car supplier Continental confirmed to AFP that three of its positions had been investigated as part of the probe.

The company acted as a “witness” and cooperated fully with the investigator, he added.

A spokesman for competing German car spare parts manufacturer Bosch told AFP that it did not participate in the raids.

The Mitsubishi detector is the latest conclusion from a so-called dieselgate scandal that broke out in 2015 when the Volkswagen group admitted to installing software on 11 million vehicles worldwide to test for pollution.

“Preventive devices” have allowed affected cars to shoot up to 40 times more harmful nitrogen oxide than legal.

The scandal has since sunk a number of car companies, though Mitsubishi has so far avoided getting into the dispute.

But the Tokyo-based company did in 2016 admit to falsifying fuel economy tests for 25 years to make cars look more efficient than they used to be.

With scandal

The raids come at a sensitive time for Mitsubishi’s tripartite alliance.

The world-leading automotive team has been shocked by the shock arrest in Japan of former chief Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct in 2018.

Ghosn made an international headline last month after getting bail and fleeing to Lebanon – apparently hiding in a large case for private aircraft audio equipment.

He denies the charges, claiming they were cooked up by disgruntled Nissan executives hoping to block his plans to integrate the automaker with Renault more closely.

Ghosn has since argued that the car alliance was on the rocks, forcing Nissan last week to deny reports that it was working on secret plans to potentially dismantle the alliance.

Dieselgate’s prize meanwhile has cost the Volkswagen group, which includes Audi, Porsche, Skoda and Seat, over € 30 billion in fines, damages and acquisitions.

Bosch, accused of supplying key parts to Volkswagen’s defeat devices, has also paid hundreds of millions of euros in fines at home and in the United States but denies any wrongdoing.

Multinational carmaker Daimler also denies fraud, but nevertheless agreed to pay a fine of 870m euros to the German authorities last year for selling vehicles that did not meet the legal emission limits.

Nissan refuses to divide the plans with Renault

© 2020 AFP

Reference:

Germany launches raids on suspected Mitsubishi diesel scam (2020, 21 January)

retrieved on 21 January 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-germany-raids-mitsubishi-diesel-fraud.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.