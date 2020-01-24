German NGOs accuse Volvo of cheating on diesel emissions

Volvo says higher emissions at low temperatures “don’t mean an illegal defeat device” is embedded in a car

A German environmental group said Thursday it had discovered Volvo SUVs that emit massively higher levels of harmful pollutants than legally allowed in the European Union, though Volvo has denied cheating.

Researchers from the DUH team “have discovered what we consider to be a clearly illegal defeat device when measuring exhaust from a Volvo XC60 … in actual road driving,” they said in a statement.

The so-called defeat devices run the engines of cars to allow higher road emissions than under test conditions.

At temperatures between 9 and 22 degrees Celsius (48-72 Fahrenheit), Volvo’s diesel engine emits four times more harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) than permitted in Euro 5 standards, the DUH said.

This increased even more, up to 12 times, when an external temperature sensor was cooled to -4 ° C to 0 ° C, the group added.

“Vehicles with such high actual emissions cannot remain airborne in our central cities,” said DUH director Juergen Resch, calling for “material replays” with new catalytic converters to eliminate NOx.

This marks the first time Volvo has encountered allegations of “dieselgate” fraud.

The scandal erupted in 2015 when the German giant Volkswagen admitted to installing defeats on 11 million diesel cars worldwide and has since trapped a number of other car makers.

However, the Swedish carmaker, owned by China’s Geely, quickly rejected the claims of software alienation.

Higher temperatures at low temperatures “do not mean an unlawful defeat” in a car, a Volvo spokesman told AFP.

Instead, “every internal combustion engine” has a so-called “protection function” that reduces exhaust gas treatment in cold weather to prevent engine damage from condensation and ice formation, he added.

“All vehicles” were “licensed in accordance with the legal provisions of the authorities,” the spokesman said.

The fall from dieselgate has so far cost more than € 30 billion ($ 12 billion) and has driven a massive boost to motors.

And sales of diesel vehicles have collapsed in Germany, as drivers fear they will be removed from city centers with court-imposed bans on tackling air pollution.

Nitrogen oxides are estimated to cause thousands of premature deaths in Germany each year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), gases exacerbate the symptoms of asthma and bronchitis and are associated with cardiovascular and respiratory diseases.

German raids in connection with suspected Mitsubishi diesel fraud

© 2020 AFP

Reference:

German NGO accuses Volvo of cheating on diesel (2020, January 23)

retrieved on January 24, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-01-german-ngo-accuses-volvo-diesel.html

This document is subject to copyright. Except for any fair transaction for private study or research purposes, no

part may be reproduced without written permission. Content is provided for informational purposes only.