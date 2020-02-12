Gerber launches a national search for his next ‘Spokesbaby’ News

(CNN) – Of course your baby is the most adorable child you will ever see. But are they cute enough to be the new Gerber baby?

For the 10th consecutive year, the child nutrition company is continuing its annual photo search.

But be quick, you have until February 21 to submit photos and videos of your little one. They may not be older than 4.

If your child wins, it will serve as the Gerber ambassador in 2020. In addition, they can collect a cool $ 25,000.

“While celebrating our 10th anniversary of Photo Search, we are extremely proud to look back on all the babies we have celebrated and to continue Gerber’s many years of heritage by acknowledging that every baby is a Gerber baby”, ” Gerber President and CEO Bill Partyka said in a press release.

“We always strive to make Photo Search every year bigger and better than the last, and we encourage families all over the country to submit their little ones to be part of this special year with us.”

Your baby will be assessed on the following criteria:

Consistency with Gerber’s mission “Anything for Baby”

May the most adorable child win!

.