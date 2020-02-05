Georgia Tech inflicts fourth consecutive defeat to Virginia Tech | Virginia Tech

ATLANTA – Make four losses in a row.

The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team suffered their fourth straight loss on Tuesday, falling to Georgia Tech 76-57 at the McCamish Pavilion.

“My team, my coaching team, we can all do better,” said Tyrece Radford, who had 12 points for the Hokies. “It’s just difficult right now.

“At the end of the day, it’s just a matter of heart. You take a few punches, we have to fire more. … We just have to be a lion when we are on the field.”

The Hokies (14-9, 5-7 ACC) were hanging out of the opening basket.

“We need to bring more energy,” said Radford.

The skid included three road losses against ACC riders (Boston College, Miami and Georgia Tech) and a home loss to nationally ranked Florida State.

What does Virginia Tech have to recover to find its winning paths?

“Just the energy you need, game after game,” said Hokies coach Mike Young. “When we were driving, … we are on our toes and our shoulders are back and we are engaged.

“Back on our heels a bit right now.”

The Yellow Jackets (11-12, 5-7) had a six game skid in the series, defeating the Hokies for the first time in six years.

“They were obviously more aggressive, more connected than my team,” said Young. “It’s discouraging.”

The Yellow Jackets led 38-18 at half time. They pulled 55.2% of the field in the first half.

“They came out as if something had occurred to them and chased us away,” said Radford. “Everything seemed to fall for them. We couldn’t stop it.”

“They were more excited when they walked on the field,” said Hokies forward P.J. Horne.

The lead went to 55-25 on a 3 point from the former star of the VMI Bubba Parham at 1:21 pm. Parham had 10 points on the bench.

Georgia Tech goalkeeper Jose Alvarado, who entered the game with an average of 13.1 points, had 19 of his 20 points in the first half. He dominated the entire Virginia Tech team in the first half.

Yellow Jackets goalkeeper Michael Devoe, who had missed three games in a row with a foot injury, scored 12 points on his return to the lineup.

The Yellow Jackets scored 34 points in the paint, including 20 in the first half.

What did the Hokies hope to do defensively?

“Bow your neck. Stretch yourself,” said Young. “Keep the ball in front of you and keep it out of the ACC (logo area). It’s essential ground there in the middle of this lane. … Devoe and Alvarado … made a living in this area in the first 20 minutes. “

Yellow Jackets forward Moses Wright added 14 points.

Georgia Tech pulled 52.7% of the field in the game.

“We just have to play with more energy,” said Horne. “They know how to go down a lot. We just have to play a better defense.

“We just haven’t given enough effort on the defensive side. They’re really physical and we haven’t really gotten the upper hand on this side.”

Georgia Tech sank eight 3 pointers, twice as many as the Hokies. The Hokies shot 17.4% from a 3 point range (4 of 23) against the Georgia Tech area defense.

“They have a large area,” said Horne. “We just have to figure out how to maneuver and fight things like that.”

The four 3-point players tied a season low for the Hokies.

“We did a good job keeping that 3-point line,” said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner.

Virginia Tech’s Landers Nolley II had 10 points but was only 4 of 14 on the field, including 1 of 9 on 3 points.

Nolley, from suburban Atlanta, declined a request for a post-match interview.

Virginia Tech pulled 38.2% of the field, including 30.8% in the first half.

“They kept us as we would like to keep them. They were under our chin,” said Young.