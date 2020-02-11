Georgia quarterback competition one of the most crucial storylines in 2020

The Georgia Bulldogs are one of the best college football programs in the country, but the quarterback position is a big question mark on the way to the 2020 season.

The skinny: Jake Fromm left school early to explain for the 2020 NFL draft, and the Bulldogs may have trouble replacing him this season. The two most important candidates to start in 2020 are Jamie Newman’s Wake Forest transfer and Frets’s backup last year, Stetson Bennett.

A quarterback competition to replace Fromm takes place during the spring and summer months. And it is one of the biggest storylines in college football on the way to the next season.

High expectations: Georgia has spent more money on recruitment than any other school and has paid off with the best recruitment class in the country for the 2020 season, per 247 Sports. As a result, the Bulldogs are among the teams with the shortest chances to win the College Football National Championship Game next year.

But if neither Newman nor Bennett can handle the job, this team will disappoint. With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the two players who are likely to win the quarterback competition in Georgia.

Jamie Newman: Most people expect Newman to be the starter for Georgia in 2020. He graduated and started last year for the Demon Deacons and has double threats that can significantly change the insult of the Bulldogs this season.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CtaJUM4o4oo [/ embed]

This is what he did at Wake Forest last season:

Completed 60.9% of his passes for 2,868 yards with 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Rushed for 574 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

So you see that Newman has the ability to lead scoring drives, but he can also struggle with accuracy and decision-making, and his hasty yardage was hard to find in 2019.

The experience he offers, however, is a big reason why most assume that Newman will land the gig.

Stetson Bennett: If the Bulldogs hope that the attack will continue to look like Fromm’s tenure, and if Bennett can play stably from the pocket, then he may be the best man for the job.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_k4OBsNK_aE [/ embed]

Bennett, a professional strategist, came to the university without much fanfare, but worked in a back-up role for Fromm last year.

As a second-year student of redshirt, Bennett only had 27 pass attempts and completed 20 of them for 260 meters with two touchdowns and one interception.

Before attending Georgia, Bennett had a strong season playing JUCO ball in 2018, 1840 yards in length with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

It is worth noting that Bennett was just a three-star recruitment from high school and that he only completed 56% of his passes during his JUCO season in 2018.

The verdict: Due to the lack of established talent under Fromm when he shocked many by leaving the program early, the Bulldogs may have difficulty in having a reliable quarterback capable of tackling the challenging SEC defenses. But looking at the options, it seems clear that Newman will leave the summer with the start job well under control.

Whether he can step up his game and give Georgia a legitimate chance of winning the title remains to be seen.

If Newman can reduce sales and offer Bulldogs stable leadership from week 1, they have a legitimate chance of winning the title. If not, the entire season can be a big disappointment for a program that is otherwise stacked in every position.