Georgia police officer saves the life of 6 months old

Waynesboro, Georgia police sergeant Harold Drummond is called a hero after saving the life of 6 months AJ Sherrod and the emotional moment was recorded on video.

According to CBS News, baby AJ’s family was on their way to a children’s hospital on January 18 because of a respiratory tract infection. The baby stopped breathing and they stopped at a Dollar General store to call 911. Fortunately, Drummond was the closest officer in the area. AJ’s mother Angel Collins, said the sergeant was in the right place at the right time: “He allowed God to use him to help us save the baby.”

Watch the emotional video below:

Drummond gave AJ two-fingered resuscitation and saved the boy’s life. He can be heard on the camera and says: “Okay, okay, everything is fine.” The only time Drummond had performed the CPR technique was in training.

He explained: “The fact that I have this baby, hold this baby, the fact that I look at the parents and they beg me, they asked me to help them … I was extremely nervous.”

Fortunately his training started to work well and he saved the child’s life. Angel Collins said, “Words cannot describe how grateful and grateful we are.”

