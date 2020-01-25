A Georgia death row inmate who claimed that a racist jurist had voted to put him to death because he was black has died, according to the Georgia Resource Center.

Keith Tharpe died Friday night, possibly of complications from cancer, the organization said. He was 61 years old.

In appeals following his conviction nearly 30 years ago, Tharpe’s lawyers highlighted an interview with juror Barney Gattie, who used a racial slur in reference to African Americans and also wondered if ” black people even have a soul ”.

The United States Supreme Court suspended the scheduled execution of Tharpe on September 26, 2017. The court said that the legal team of the death row inmate had produced a “remarkable” affidavit from a juror who presented a “basis solid factual “for Tharpe’s argument.

Court Referred Case to 11th US Circuit Court of appeals, which again ruled against him. The country’s highest court refused to resume the case in 2019.

“Courts’ failure to deal with racism tainting Mr. Tharpe’s death penalty remains a stain on the justice system and calls for increased efforts to eliminate the poison of racism in our criminal courts,” said the Georgia Resource Center lawyer Marcia Widder said in a statement on Saturday. . Widder was one of Tharpe’s lawyers with the non-profit organization, which offers free legal representation to prisoners on death row.

The center said Tharpe had spent the last years of his life “strengthening ties with family and friends and deepening his Christian faith”.

CNN contacted the Georgia Department of Corrections to confirm the death.

Juror “harbored atrocious racist views,” lawyer said

Tharpe was convicted in 1991 for the murder of his sister-in-law, Jaquelin Freeman. during Prosecutors alleged during the trial that he arrested Freeman and his ex-wife on their way to work, shot Freeman, threw it into a ditch and shot him again, killing her .

Prosecutors then said he raped his wife and took her to withdraw money from a credit union where she could call the police for help, according to court documents.

Tharpe was sentenced to death three months after his conviction. In his appeals, he did not deny killing Freeman but asked for a stay, in part based on racist comments from a juror who had voted to put him to death.

Seven years after the conviction, the Georgia Resource Center conducted interviews with each juror as part of a routine investigation to prepare a petition.

In his interview, Gattie showed that he “harbored atrocious atrocious racist opinions about blacks,” said Georgia Resource Center lawyer Brian Kammer.

According to his affidavit, Gattie said, “From my experience, I have observed that there are two types of black people: 1. Blacks and 2.” N **** rs.

Gattie went on to say in his affidavit, “I felt that Tharpe, who was not in the“ good ”blacks category of my book, should get the electric chair for what he did.” Since 2001, the Georgia executes it by lethal injection.

“After studying the Bible, I wondered if black people even had a soul,” said Gattie.

Gattie later testified that he did not intend to use the word n ​​as a racial insult, according to court documents.

Following this interview, the state – doing “damage control,” said Kammer – asked Gattie to sign a second affidavit that undermined his statements to Tharpe’s lawyers, claiming that he was drunk at the time. where he made them.

Gattie also said during the jury selection that he had no connection to Freeman’s family. But in the same affidavit he made, he admitted to knowing the Freemans.