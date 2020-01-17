Georgia: 3 other alleged members of the white supremacist group The Base are arrested

Three Georgia men allegedly involved in a white supremacist group known as The Base have been arrested, Floyd County Police Department announced Friday, one day after three other suspected members of the group were arrested in other parts of the country.

The men – identified as Luke Austin Lane, 21; Michael John Helterbrand, 25; and Jacob Kaderli, 19 – are believed to have plans to overthrow the government and kill a couple in Bartow County, police said in a statement.

All three face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and participate in a criminal gang, police told The Base.

“The group was involved in recruiting new members online, meeting to discuss strategy and practice in paramilitary training camps on 100 acres of land in Silver Creek”, where the group allegedly had a “camp training, “said police, citing their investigation with the FBI.

Affidavit says three men discussed “creating a white ethno-state” and “committing acts of violence against minority communities (including African-Americans and Jewish-Americans)” in chat rooms online encrypted.

The group is suspected of planning to kill a couple they say belongs to Antifa, the affidavit said. Lane would have concocted a plan to carry out with Helterbrand and Kaderli, but they delayed the project because Helterbrand had a backache.

CNN could not immediately determine on Friday afternoon whether Lane, Helterbrand and Kaderli had lawyers who would comment on their behavior.

Wisconsin man conspires to vandalize minority property

A Wisconsin man was arrested Friday for conspiring with other Base members in September to vandalize property belonging to minorities.

Yousef O. Barasneh, 22, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, is reportedly a member of The Base and has been charged with conspiracy to violate the right of citizens to use property without threat or intimidation, according to a statement by the US prosecutor. office for the eastern district of Wisconsin.

Barasneh allegedly vandalized the Beth Israel Sinai Congregation in Racine, Wisconsin, by spraying swastikas and anti-Semitic words outside the synagogue, the statement said.

If convicted, Barasneh faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $ 250,000 in fines, the statement said.

Three alleged members arrested in Virginia before a pro-gun rally

On Thursday, three other suspected Base members were arrested in Delaware and Maryland, the FBI said. They face multiple firearms and immigration-related offenses.

According to a law enforcement official, the men were scheduled to attend a pro-gun rally in Richmond, Virginia on Monday that is expected to attract a crowd of extremists.

They were identified as Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33; William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, and Patrik Jordan Matthews, a 27-year-old Canadian citizen and former combat engineer in the Canadian Army Reserve, accused of illegally entering the United States in August.

On Thursday afternoon in court, a federal judge ordered their detention pending a detention hearing next week.

According to the criminal complaint in this case, members of The Base discussed the creation of a white ethno-state and attacking African-Americans and Jews. Group members also discussed ways to build bombs and military-style training camps run by the group, according to the complaint.