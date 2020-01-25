George Kittle sent the fallen soldier's family to the Super Bowl LIV

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sport

The star of San Francisco 49 is tight George Kittle is hard as granite on the grate, but off the field he has a huge heart and the means to show it.

According to Alex Didion of NBC Sports Bay Area, Kittle is sending the family to former US Army sergeant Martin “Mick” LaMar, who was shot on January 15, 2011, during his second mission in Mosul, Iraq, to ​​Super Schüssel LIV.

Kittle sends LaMars wife Josephine and 16-year-old son Nicolas to the big game.

“When I step onto the field to play in the Super Bowl, I find comfort in the fact that 49er fans Josie and Nicolas LaMar will cheer on our team,” said Kittle in a statement. “It is a special privilege to partner with USAA and TAPS to grant Sergeant LaMar’s family a trip to the Super Bowl in recognition of his military service and to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country’s service.”

This is a touching and elegant gesture by Kittle, whose 49ers will conquer the field next Sunday in Miami to win everything and bring home a sixth Lombardi trophy for the franchise.