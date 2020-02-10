George Conway condemns the ‘gaslighting’ of wife Kellyanne for Trump

Republican George Conway has been convicted of gaslighting by his wife Kellyanne Conway for defending Donald Trump’s decision to dismiss a national security officer who testified during his removal sentence.

Last week the White House announced that it fired the US ambassador to the US, George Sondland, and that Colonel Alexander Vindman and his twin brother were removed from the National Security Council.

Mr. Sondland and Mr. Vindman had been summoned as witnesses by the Democrats in the House and gave testimony under oath that was harmful to the president, who was subsequently deposed by the lower chamber.

The president defended his decision to act as he did, tweet during the weekend: “Fake News @ CNN & MSDNC keep talking about” Lt. Col. “Vindman as if I would only think how wonderful he was.

“Actually I don’t know him, I never talked to him or met him (I don’t believe it!) But he was very disobedient, misrepresented the content of my” perfect “calls, and received a horrible report from his superior, the man to whom he reported, who publicly stated that Vindman had trouble assessing, sticking to the command structure and leaking information. ”

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer who is best known for the high-profile clients he has successfully defended.

Those customers include OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

A long time connected to Harvard Law, the New Yorker Dershowitz said “it is great to take positions that are ultimately not only controversial, but also almost untenable.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent counselor who led the investigation that led to Bill Clinton being charged.

That investigation began as an investigation into a real estate scandal known as Whitewater and eventually led to an accusation after Clinton lied about an affair with trainee Monica Lewinsky at the White House.

AP

3/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the old personal lawyer of the president and now personal lawyer in the White House.

He was accused by former Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas of “in the loop” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Attorney General in Florida and an old support from the president.

She made herself a name for the fact that she had hyperpartisite views on issues and her preference for publicity.

She is probably a prominent audience-oriented figure during the process.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House counselor and leads the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

Although not officially named as one of the president’s accusation lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s over-playing a role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been making headlines for months as he defends his client and for his apparent role in trying to force Ukraine to start investigating Joe Biden.

We will see how he is doing in the actual court case that he said he likes to be part of.

Reuters

He added, “In other words,” OFF “.”

Among those who also defended the President’s actions, White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, 53, was a Trump loyalist who was a trusted advisor and spokesperson, even before he won the 2016 election.

Donald Trump discusses the hacking of companies in the heart of Ukraine with Putin, says Kellyanne Conway

She is also half of one of the most unusual relationships in Washington DC, given that she is married to Republican lawyer George Conway, who has become an outspoken critic of Mr. Trump.

How the couple navigates through their personal and professional lives is a source of constant fascination for the Beltway’s chat lessons.

On Monday, Mrs. Coway appeared on Fox News to defend the President’s decision and said that the Vindman brothers were still in service, but that the detail of the White House of Alexander had ended and he had returned to the defense ministry.

“This is very typical of having a retailer for a temporary period who then returns to what his full-time job is,” Conway said.

Raw Story pointed out that 56-year-old George Conway was one of her to reject her argument. Although he did not mention his wife by name, he tweeted: “When @realDonaldTrump says he lost Vindman because Vindman” incorrectly reported the contents of my ‘perfect’ calls, “he admits that he fired the man because he had a gave a true witness that led to Trump’s accusation. ”

He added: “To suggest that something else happened here is pure gas lighting.”

.