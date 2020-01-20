Scroll to view more pictures

I know we just talked about the trends that we thought were going to explode in the new year. Especially the # Thumbnailart hashtags that I often refer to when I have new ideas for Manipedi or when I’m bored and just want to look at fascinating art without leaving the comfort of my couch. After nearly a year of French manicure making a comeback, and tonal art was everywhere from the Polish Instagram sites to the runway, geometric nail art was something I definitely didn’t think was a completely different level of awareness in 2020 would achieve.

On the one hand, I think that the nail art trends mentioned are so attractive that they are minimalistic and deliver an overall softer aesthetic. Whether you are someone who likes to make manicures or has a fixed appointment with a technician, it is definitely easier to do. Although geometric nail art is as versatile as the others – to keep it to a minimum with simple lines or to equip everything with complex shapes – it definitely looks more artistic and just looks like more work and therefore maybe a little more impressive.

If you have a steadier hand than mine and want to test your geometric nail art skills, put together an excellent color combination and attach the strip brush (top) and tape to draw interesting lines / shapes. In the meantime, you will find a whopping 50 designs here that will inspire and impress you.

