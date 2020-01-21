Geoff from Coronation Street forces Yasmeen to drink a bottle of wine as the abuse escalates

Coronation Street spoilers confirmed bad scenes when Yasmeen Nazir’s abuse by husband Geoff Metcalfe escalated.

After Yasmeen has isolated her from friends and family and manipulated her to the point where she barely leaves the house, he is now completely under his control.

Whenever the character behaves as he claims, he is cruelly abused and abused – and he also makes her believe that it is the reason for his behavior.

More recently, after neighbors questioned her absence and control over her, he cruelly claimed that she had an alcohol problem.

An anxious Yasmeen asked if he was right, but next week she’ll stand up for herself.

Geoff on Coronation Street forces Ms. Yasmeen to drink a bottle of wine

After Peter Barlow, who has faced his own struggle with alcoholism over the years, offers his support, things soon escalate.

Yasmeen decides that enough is enough and finally admits that she is not a real alcoholic.

Her granddaughter Alya tells her that drinking is okay before Peter encourages her to visit an alcoholic support group.

Yasmeen tells Geoff that she is not an alcoholic and lets him rage

It is later in the week that Yasmeen realizes that she has no problem with Geoff aggravating his abuse.

He opens a bottle of wine and forces her to put it in front of him.

When Peter goes to the house to check on her, Geoff is up to his old tricks again.

Geoff has been controlling Yasmeen for months

He worries him with his admission that Yasmeen has started drinking again and says that the meeting did not help.

But will Yasmeen be able to convince Peter of the truth, or has Geoff caught it again?

Fans continued to complain about the difficult plot as others praised the show and cast for hiding the form of abuse and control.

Coronation Street airs on ITV on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.