General Motors said the fourth quarter strike resulted in a loss of $ 194 million

General Motors reported a fourth quarter loss due to a long labor strike in the United States, while forecasting industry and US sales to decline in 2020 in 2020

The US auto giant said a 40-day strike that brought US factories to a standstill reduced fourth-quarter earnings by $ 2.6 billion in the fourth quarter, bringing the total negative impact to $ 3.6 billion in 2019 ,

The company reported a loss of $ 194 million compared to a profit of $ 2 billion in the prior year period.

Revenue decreased 19.7 percent to $ 30.8 billion.

GM previously said it had enough inventory before the strike to adequately supply dealers, but the impact of the strike was affecting the production of its best-selling trucks.

GM plans to launch new full-size sport utility vehicles in North America, even though overall lower U.S. sales are forecast for 2020.

The company also anticipates a decline in total sales in China, where the intense competitive pressure has recently been exacerbated by the Corona virus outbreak.

Despite these effects, GM said it is positioned for long-term growth in China.

GM forecast earnings of $ 5.75 to $ 6.25 per share for 2020. Analysts had expected $ 6.23 per share.

GM shares rose 2.1 percent to $ 35.10 before trading.

