General Dlimi's nephew believes that his uncle's death was decided by the Americans

General Ahmed Dlimi’s nephew Hicham Dlimi interviewed in 2015 the circumstances surrounding the death of his uncle, who died in a car accident 35 years ago. Today, January 25, the sudden and suspicious death of the Moroccan general, we shed light on what his nephew suggested almost three years ago. On his Facebook page, Hicham posted his version of the story of his uncle’s mysterious murder.

Was it decided by Washington?

The nephew living in Paris accused the United States, and in particular a CIA agent in Rabat, of being behind General Dlimi’s death. According to his account, the accident was a murder Washington had planned to get rid of France and provide Morocco with weapons only. Hicham suggested that the general was accused by the Americans of being too close to France and the left, and rumors that Dlimi was said to be working with the Algerian government were getting around.

Everything was planned and investigated during Hassan II’s visit to Washington in 1982. During that time, the king held talks with President Ronald Reagan, Secretary of State George Shultz, Secretary of Defense Caspar Weinberger, William Clark of the National Security Council and Willian Casey, Chairman of the CIA.

A meeting that “deeply troubled General Dlimi, who was not aware of the extent of the relationship the king wanted to enter into with the American government,” said Hicham. However, the close relationship between the United States and Morocco, particularly with the Pentagon and the CIA, was maintained before 1982 and especially in the early years after independence.

Survived several assassinations

After the verdict was pronounced, his death came to the fore. The nephew argued, stating that his uncle had escaped several attacks aimed at ending his life. «Dlimis Jet escaped sabotage twice; The general’s escort discovered a bomb in the engine room. “The third attempt was aimed at his armored vehicle, which exploded when the general took a helicopter on a mission.

The fourth and final attempt was car destruction, which took place in Marrakech on January 25, 1983, when Francois Mitterrand visited Morocco. Was it a message from the monarch to the socialist president?

The version of the story by Hicham Dlimi dates back to 2006 when Ahmed Tobji provided his readers with another report on “The officers of Sa Majesté: The experiences of the Généraux-Marocains” (Fayard, 2006). In his book, the former adjutant to Dlimi had another explanation for the death of this historical figure. Meanwhile, Ahdem Kadiri, a former colonel in the army who is currently leading a small party, announced in September 2013 that Dlimi had died because he knew too much. He reportedly stated that the king did not accept this.