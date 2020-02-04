Gemma Chan shares new photo as Wraps film

Gemma Chan has shared a new photo to announce that she has officially packed The Eternals.

The Phase 4 line-up of Marvel Studios contains a new feature film about the relatively unknown aliens known as The Eternals. The ensemble cast of The Eternals includes actress Gemma Chann as Sersi, a character from the comics that is said to be related to Kit Harington’s relationship with Dane Whitman.

Now Gemma Chan has gone to her official Twitter account to share a photo and announce that she has finished filming on The Eternals. Although the photo may not reveal much, it does offer fans a look at Gemma Chan wearing a hat with the Eternals logo.

You can view the message from Gemma Chan below!

It’s a wrap. pic.twitter.com/za0yVQDCfj

– Gemma Chan (@gemma_chan) February 4, 2020

Here is the official summary for Marvel Studios ’The Eternals:

“Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes at the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living in secrecy on earth for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame forces an unexpected tragedy out of the shadows to reunite against the oldest enemy of humanity, The Deviants.

Directed by Chloé Zhao from a script written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, The Eternals play Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayak as Ajak , Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Kit Harrington was released as Dane Whitman.

The Eternals will be released in the cinema on November 6, 2020.

Source: Gemma Chan

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

