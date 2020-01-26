March marks the third anniversary of the launch of the Nintendo Switch. Looking back on the almost three years that the hybrid has been on the market, a lot has happened. Sales were strong, and both large and small developers consistently showed relatively good support. It looks better for Nintendo compared to previous generations, but how is it compared to the other platforms?

The data from a recent developer survey at GDC 2020 paint a pretty interesting picture.

The data are divided into three main questions:

1.) 17% of developers bring their current project to Switch (2019 had 12%)

2.) 19% the developer will release their next game on Switch (2019 had 22%)

3.) 37% of developers are interested in creating a game for Switch (2019 had 45%)

Compared to the previous year, it can be seen that, with the exception of ongoing projects, a downward trend can be observed in all areas. It makes sense that the number of developers currently developing a game for Switch is higher as the year has changed. Outstanding projects from last year are therefore under development. Although the number of developers who expect their next game to be released on Switch has declined, overall interest remains high, albeit less than last year.

But what about the statistics for the other consoles? Have a look:

The switch lags behind the current platforms, even the Xbox One. It has a larger installation base than the Xbox One, which is a little surprising, but given the difference in performance, it’s basically understandable.

Looking to the future, more studios are still working on titles of the current generation than on titles of the next generation. In 2021, the difference is likely to be in favor of the PS5 and Xbox X series, but the current flagships remain stable for the time being. As for Switch, it offers more support than PS5 and Xbox Series X, but is only a little bit smaller than PS4 and Xbox One. We’ll have to see how the numbers differ in the future.

This final diagram shows the greatest gap between current and future systems. Developers are of course more excited about developing games for the next systems than the now very outdated PS4 and Xbox One. However, the switch is at the top and almost the PS5 in terms of interest rate. This shows that despite the new, more powerful consoles, developers are still interested in bringing their games to Switch when they can. The installation base is already substantial and will only grow. Hopefully this number will not change too dramatically in 2021.

Overall, this report provides a relatively good picture of the switch’s outlook. The developers still seem ready to work with it for the foreseeable future, and support is already quite active. Some people in the industry don’t think the launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X will have a big impact on the Switch’s sales. If it turns out to be the case, developers may stay with the hybrid until its life cycle is complete. At the speed at which the switch is running, this should be the case at least until 2022.

