Gbagbo from Ivory Coast unconditional

Lawyers of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo urged the judges of the International Criminal Court on Thursday to lift the conditions they imposed on him last year when he was released after his acquittal for crimes against humanity.

Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Ble Goude were both cleared early last year of involvement in deadly violence after the elections in their West African country.

Prosecutors have appealed against the acquittal and have urged judges to call a council of ministers, but both men were allowed to leave the custody of the court pending the outcome of the appeal. However, judges imposed conditions on their freedom, including that they were required to surrender their passports, not to leave the country where they were hosted, to report to the police or the court on a weekly basis and not to consult witnesses or to consult the media about their case to talk.

Dozens of supporters attended the Thursday hearing and waved to Gbagbo from the public gallery when the case opened. Gbagbo smiled and waved back. It was not immediately clear when the court would decide whether they would free Gbagbo and Ble Goude.

Dov Jacobs, professor of international law, spoke on behalf of Gbagbo and told judges that they did not have the right to restrain the freedom of the former president.

He said that “in principle no restrictions can be imposed on the freedom of a person who has been acquitted. This person must be able to enjoy all his rights, including his civil and political rights. “

If judges agree to lift the conditions, this would pave the way for Gbagbo and Ble Goude to return home almost nine years after Gbagbo was forcibly removed from power.

The possibility of Gbagbo returning already escalates political tensions in a presidential election year. In written submissions to the court, the Ivory Coast government argued that Gbagbo’s unconditional release – which effectively gave him permission to return home – could actually generate the tensions that led him to be brought to justice.

The incumbent leader of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara, who eventually went back in 2011, has indicated that he could try to fulfill a third term if Gbagbo tried to run again. This would mean revising the constitution before October, and the opposition has already warned that such a move could lead to widespread social unrest.

Gbagbo officially received nearly 46% of the votes in 2010 and maintains a strong base of supporters claiming they have been omitted from the reconciliation process in the years since its deposition.

The Gbagbo party, the Ivorian People’s Front, shattered into two factions in 2014 and was hit by fighting in recent years. One side was led by former Prime Minister Pascal Affi N’Guessan, who, after his expulsion, distanced himself politically from Gbagbo, while Gbagbo’s wife played a prominent role in the other faction.

According to media reports, those differences seem to be recovering after an apparent meeting between the two men in Brussels last month.

Gbagbo’s wife, Simone Gbagbo, 70, was pardoned in August 2018 after three years in prison for 20 years on charges of undermining state security in Ivory Coast. She lives in Abidjan, where she serves as the second vice-president of the party of the party known as GOR (the French acronym for Gbagbo or Nothing).

ICC judges have acquitted Gbagbo and Ble Goude from involvement in violence in which more than 3,000 people died after the 2010 presidential election. The judges stopped their trial halfway through and said prosecutors could not prove their case.

Associated Press writer Krista Larson in Dakar, Senegal, contributed to this report.

