Gay Missouri police officer ends career after ‘my conditions’

CLAYTON, Mo. – A police lieutenant in St. Louis County who was passed 23 times for promotion said he has no plans to leave the department after settling a $ 10.25 million discrimination case.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Keith Wildhaber said on Wednesday that he was happy with his new job as commander of the department’s new unit for diversity and inclusion, after which he was named after jury members awarded him $ 20 million in October. Both parties entered into negotiation talks about the verdict and reached an arrangement this week.

“I have 26 years of experience. I want to finish my career on my terms.”

Wildhaber, 47, said he focused on learning how to promote diversity in the ward and has no special plans for the windfall, except to take care of the family. The province agreed to pay Wildhaber $ 7 million within 60 days, and an additional $ 3.25 million by January 31, 2021. After his lawyers are paid, he will release $ 6.5 million.

Wildhaber said that he had spent about half of his career as a homosexual. “There was a lot of time that I just stayed in the closet, really for personal reasons.

“I had never told my own family that I was gay,” he said. “My mother found out when I filed the lawsuit and it came on the TV. She told me … she woke up and she was making coffee and she saw my photo on the TV and thought, oh my god. Something happened to him last night and they hadn’t called her yet. She said the story came from and that it was very much about nothing. So that was her way of telling me she was OK … that I was gay. “

The settlement was completed after Jon Belmar announced his retirement as police chief. After the verdict, Belmar’s leadership was questioned, although Sam Executive of the district administration said that Belmar’s pension was not a condition for the settlement.

Wildhaber said he wishes Belmar the best. He said the police needed some reconstruction, although not everyone in the department agreed that there was a problem.

“There are people who think there were no problems at all in the department, that everything was great,” he said. “And there are others … who felt marginalized.”

