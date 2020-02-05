Gaumutra eye drops, room fresheners and toothpaste for sale at Prayagraj Magh Mela

These products are made in a gaushala in Bithoor in Kanpur.

IANS

updated:February 6, 2020, 1:26 PM IST

Representative image

Soaps, toothpastes, room fresheners, incense sticks, eye drops and analgesic oils and other products made from cow urine and cow dung are now for sale at the current Magh Mela in Prayagraj.

These products are manufactured in a gaushala in Bithoor in Kanpur and one of the bestsellers are indigestion, arthritis, cataract, diabetes and lung infection medicines.

Abhishek Bajpai, VHP-led cow shelter manager, told local reporters that this was the first time these products were on sale at the Magh Mela, although some of them debuted on the market in 2013 in the Kumbh Melas.

He said: “Our products range from organic fertilizers and home cleaners to eye drops and pain killers. People who believe in the healing properties of cow urine and manure visit our shed in large numbers. The products are already available at all RSS / VHP camps across the country We are also registering with online store sites. ”

Bajpai further said that their products have organic value.

The eye care products can help improve vision. Aside from cow urine, manure is also used to make soaps, face packs, and incense sticks, “he said.

RSS, VHP and other frontal Hindu organizations volunteer to promote cow urine products as an important ingredient throughout the country.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.