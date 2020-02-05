Gates Foundation announces $ 100 million for Coronavirus response

Funding will be used to strengthen detection, isolation and treatment efforts, the foundation said, including protecting risk populations and developing vaccines and diagnostics.



AFP

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 9:46 PM IST

Washington: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged on Wednesday to commit up to $ 100 million for the global response to the new coronavirus epidemic that has claimed nearly 500 lives.

Funding will be used to strengthen detection, isolation and treatment efforts, the foundation said, including protecting risk populations and developing vaccines and diagnostics.

“Multilateral organizations, national governments, the private sector and philanthropies must work together to slow the pace of the outbreak, to help countries protect their most vulnerable citizens, and to speed up the development of tools to control this epidemic,” Gates said Foundation CEO Mark Suzman.

The amount includes $ 10 million pledged earlier in late January.

The foundation said the $ 20 million would go to organizations such as the World Health Organization, the US Centers for Disease Control and Protection, the National Health Commission of China and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A further $ 20 million would be allocated to help sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia public health authorities, regions disproportionately affected by recent epidemics such as the 2009 H1N1 (swine flu).

The foundation also promised up to $ 60 million to speed up the discovery, development and testing of vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for the virus.

.