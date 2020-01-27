Gate proceeded from the Hearts vs Kotoko match was $ 130,000; This is the new door product record for a single match

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has revealed that the recent match between Ghana’s two biggest clubs, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko, has generated $ 130,000 (GHC 726, 380) in gate receipts.

The amount was confirmed by the NSA after the meeting which took place at the Accra sports stadium with Asante Kotoko defeating Hearts of Oak.

This was revealed by an NSA official, Charles Amoah in a radio interview.

Before the match started, the Ghanaian FA said it had printed 37,000 tickets to buy.

These tickets were sold at GHC 20 for the popular stand and the central line, GHC 30 for the lower VIP, GHC 50 for the upper VIP and GHC 100 for the VVIP.

This new amount is now the new Ghana record with the previous record of revenue generated at the door of 639,000 GHC and it happened in 2019 when Asante Kotoko played Cotonsport United of Cameroon in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: www.ghgossip.com