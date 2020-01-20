Gary Neville criticized Ed Woodward’s and Manchester United’s transfer record as “unforgivable” after their 2-0 loss to Liverpool.

Liverpool’s win increased the lead to United’s fifth place to 30 points. This shows how big the gap between the two big rivals has been since Sir Alex Ferguson retired seven years ago as Old Trafford boss.

Ferguson retired at the end of the 2013/14 season after leading the Red Devils to the 20th championship title – two more than Liverpool.

But United hasn’t won the league since then, with Woodward, the vice president, and the club board overseeing a number of unsuccessful signings, including big money flops like Angel Di Maria, Radamel Falcao, and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

In contrast, Liverpool seems unstoppable after building a Champions League winning team with world stars like Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Gary Neville says something needs to change at Old Trafford at board level

(Image: SKY SPORTS)

And Neville lamented the lack of quality in the field for United during the defeat on Sunday after years he considered bad investments in the transfer market.

“I can’t believe the investment that has gone into the squad in the last five, six, seven years, and you end up on the pitch,” said the former United defender on the Gary Neville podcast.

“I saw in a statistic two weeks ago that United has the second highest payroll in the world. And that’s the squad they have. It’s unforgivable. It really is.

“I cannot change the owner of Manchester United, nobody can.

Deputy CEO Ed Woodward has done a lot for United’s transfer record in recent years

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

“But I have trouble understanding why the owners continue to trust this management team to oversee the construction of a Premier League winning team since Sir Alex Ferguson left.

“If you don’t lose your job because you got this investment, this pay slip and the team on the pitch, then I have to say that something is really wrong.”

Neville added: “This leadership team has real talent, it can generate revenue, it can do things in a football club that can help to be fair.

“But in terms of what the club has been doing for a few years now, it will put the best football operators in its class in the club, and they don’t.”

“You don’t and it’s a mess. You have to sort it out quickly.”