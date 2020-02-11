Garmin becomes title sponsor for Kansas City Marathon | News

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – When runners head for the Kansas City Marathon this fall, the race gets a new name.

Race organizers said Tuesday that Olathe-based Garmin International, Inc. has secured the name rights and title sponsorship of the race.

Starting with this year’s race, scheduled for October 17, the event will be renamed “The Garmin Kansas City Marathon”. There will also be integrated with Garmin product lines.

“As a Kansas City company and the pioneer of the modern running watch, Garmin is proud of obtaining naming rights for the most important running event in Kansas City,” said Susan Lyman, vice president of Global Consumer Marketing at Garmin. “The Garmin Kansas City Marathon will encourage runners of all levels to get a little better every day. We call it “Beat Yesterday.”

The deal between the GPS and the navigation company with the Kansas City Sports Commission for the naming rights for the race is for three years, and race officials said it has strengthened the long-standing connection between Garmin and the commission.

“Garmin has been a strong supporter of our race for the past three years and we are delighted to take our strategic relationship to the next level with the rebranding of the race, such as the Garmin Kansas City Marathon,” said Race Director Dave Borchardt. “Garmin is the coolest brand in the running industry, and we can’t ask for a better title sponsor – they really care about the Kansas City community and make the Kansas City marathon one of the biggest and best races in the country.”

In addition to naming rights and title sponsorship, Garmin remains the presenting sponsor of the WIN for KC Women’s Triathlon event, as well as a sponsor for the Thanksgiving Day 5K Run and Family Stroll event set up by the committee.

