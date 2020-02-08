Gareth Edwards ends up on his next project

Gareth Edwards has found the project on which he will focus on following up his 2016 billion dollar gross money Rogue One, a project that has no title yet for New Regency.

New Regency is ready to produce and finance a new, self-titled sci-fi film, written and directed by Edwards. Kiri Hart, who also co-produced ‘Rogue One’, will serve as the producer of the film.

The project, an original idea from Edwards, is a science fiction story in the near future, a good place for the director. Parcel specifications are currently not disclosed, although sources say casting is in progress and hope is shooting by this summer.

Edwards broke out for the first time as director of the sci-fi thriller ‘Monsters’, which acted as a director, writer, cinematographer and production designer. The film was highly praised, with Edwards receiving a lot of praise for the maximum from his small budget. Shortly thereafter, Legendary would tap on him to direct the “Godzilla” of 2014.

The reboot continued with a gross $ 524 million worldwide, re-launching the Legendary franchise, which released “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” last year and will debut “Godzilla vs. Kong” by the end of 2020. Godzilla’s franchise, he was soon tapped by Lucasfilm to direct the ‘Star Wars’ stand-alone ‘Rogue One’, which would amount to $ 1 billion gross worldwide, including more than $ 500 million in its own country.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story