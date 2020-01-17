An appeal was made to determine the whereabouts of a missing 14-year-old from Cavan.

Khadijah Kuhnel, a Pakistani citizen, was missing on Thursday, January 16, in the Rocklands region of County Cavan.

She was last seen on the same day on Jervis Street in Dublin city center.

She is described as 5’6 “tall, with brown eyes, black hair and a slim figure.

Gardai has said they are concerned about them and appeal to anyone who may have information about their whereabouts.

Khadijah Kuhnel was last seen on Jervis Street in Dublin

The last time Khadijah was seen, he was wearing green leggings and a green sweater.

A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí and Khadijah’s family are concerned about them and ask anyone who knows where Khadijah is or has seen the Cavan Garda Station at 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or another Lake Garda to contact train station “

