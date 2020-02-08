Ganduje against Sanusi: President Buhari comments on the ongoing fight

President Muhammadu Buhari has given an important reason why he will not interfere in the duel between Governor Ganduje of Kano and Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Buhari said he was silent on the matter because the Nigerian Constitution did not allow him to go into the matter.

Recall that the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, urged the President last week to urgently intervene in the gulf between the governor and the monarch.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, however, the president said: “I know my role as president of Nigeria.

“According to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the governor of the state of Kano has his own roles. Once a matter is in the hands of the House of Assembly (as in Kano), the president has no constitutional right to interfere.”

He further stated that he was elected by the constitution and that after he had worn it, he would stand by it.

“But let me tell you that, in my understanding of the constitutional role, peace and security must be guaranteed for all Nigerians,” said Buhari, adding that he would use his constitutional powers when the lives of citizens were threatened.

Buhari urged those in high office to keep the promises they made to their voters in order to justify the trust placed in them.