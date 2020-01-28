Games with Gold offers members access to a variety of free games every month.

And compared to Sony’s free PS Plus games, Microsoft has finally defeated them with the first games in ten years.

That said, Games With Gold February 2020 has just been announced – and you will enjoy the next few months to the fullest.

Check out our current game piece for February to find out what it is!

What we want in February

It would be fantastic if we could play some new releases in February.

FROM THIS WORLD: Does anyone want to explore the galaxy?

One of those games is The outer worlds, a new science fiction role-playing game from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division.

As you explore a space colony, the character you choose will determine how this player-driven story develops.

The next game we’d love to see is the fantastic discoverer of the open world. Just because 3rd,

BECAUSE: Open the world with the Square Enix title

Follow Scorpio on his journey to his fictional Medici home under the control of military dictator General Sebastiano Di Ravello.

Critics praised the game for its open gameplay and impressive combat mechanics, which made it a truly sleepy masterpiece.

The third game on our list is the bizarre Felix the Reaper, a 3D shadow manipulation puzzle adventure game.

CUTTING DEPTH: Felix the reaper has something for everyone

The game features dancing, dying people and dangerous love and is perfect for enjoying over the festive season.

Our last game is one of the most famous legends in the game world.

INTO GEAR: All bets are valid in the fifth edition of the popular franchise

Gears 5 offers the deepest campaign yet and with all the war going down, you can find out if you can save Sera from destruction.

Confirmed games in January

We saw some absolute classics return in January – Games With Gold offered their members:

Batman: The Telltale series

Enter Bruce Wayne’s broken psyche and discover the mighty and far-reaching consequences of your choice as Dark Knight.

DREAM TEAM: Your actions and decisions will determine the fate of the Batman and Catwoman

In this dark and brutal new story of the award-winning creators of The Walking Dead, you’ll make discoveries that will destroy Bruce Wayne’s world and the already fragile Gotham City.

The free game gives you access to all five episodes of this brand new series from the award-winning studio.

Tekken 6

Tekken 6 is the seventh major installment in the Tekken series – one of the most successful fighting game series ever.

FIGHTING FIGHTING: If you haven’t played Tekken games yet, you can start now

Tekken 6 has larger stages with more interactivity than its predecessors, e.g. B. walls or floors that can be broken to reveal new combat areas.

Character customization has been improved, and certain elements affect some aspects of the game.

LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy

LEGO Star Wars 2: The Original Trilogy follows the struggle of the rebel alliance to dismantle the Galactic Empire and rebuild a galaxy in parts.

A NEW HOPE: May the Force be with you on your brick trip

From Darth Vader’s persecution of Princess Leia aboard her blockade runner to a showdown on the reconstructed Death Star, the game includes many family-friendly actions.

This game contains all the puzzles and humor that made the original LEGO Star Wars so popular and popular.

Styx: shards of darkness

Styx returns in a new stealth adventure where players can explore vast open environments, murder enemies and experiment with the many deadly skills and weapons found in our assassin’s arsenal.

STYX OR TWIST: Sneak around alone or with a friend in Coop mode

Climb the dizzying elven city, cross the dangerous area of ​​the dwarves and survive huge unexplored areas full of deadly dangers to complete your mission – but failure could have huge consequences for your loved ones.

Climb, swing and hang through multi-layered sandbox environments and spend experience in murder, infiltration and magic to learn new skills and abilities.